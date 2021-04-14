Watch Elton John duet with Rina Sawayama on “Chosen Family”

Harley Weir

After being announced earlier this week, Elton John‘s new single and video with British pop artist Rina Sawayama, “Chosen Family,” is out now.

As previously reported, Elton is a huge fan of Rina’s and her 2020 debut album, so he jumped at the chance to record a special duet version of the song — which originally appeared on the deluxe edition of her debut — with her.

Rina, who identifies as bisexual and pansexual, says the song was inspired by the fact that many LGBTQ+ people often have the support and love of a “chosen family” of friends, especially if they’re rejected by their biological families.

In a video chat with Rina ahead of the video’s premiere, Elton said, “This song is stand-out to me because it’s…about what the world seems to need at the moment: about coming together and compassion for gay people and for people in general, it’s about kindness. And I just thought it’s such a beautiful lyric and such a great melody. I just had a blast on the session.”

As for his own “Chosen Family,” Elton says, “Over the years, my chosen family has been the people that I love, my friends who are so loyal…I think it’s very important to have that network of friends…most of them aren’t really in the business that I’m in. Most of them are couples and all of them are supportive of what I believe in, which is very important to me.”

The “Chosen Family” video features Elton and Rina gathered around the piano. As she sings, Elton adds his harmonies and keyboard parts and also sings lead on one of the verses.

