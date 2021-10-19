Watch Duran Duran party with their younger selves — and tons of “celebs” — in “Anniversary” video

Stephanie Pistel

Duran Duran come face to face with their younger selves in their new video for their recent single “Anniversary” — when they aren’t partying with what appears to be some of the world’s most famous people, that is.

The clip, filmed in a historic British castle that dates back to the 11th century, shows a massive party attended by the likes of Daniel Craig, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Pamela Anderson, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth II — except it’s not really them at all: It’s a cast of celebrity lookalikes.

The party is also attended by actors dressed like Duran Duran circa 1983, who are seen meeting and posing for photographs will their present-day real-life counterparts. As the actual members of the group mingle with the guests, the ’80s version of Duran Duran takes the stage to lip-sync “Anniversary.”

The video was directed by artist, photographer and filmmaker Alison Jackson, who says in a statement, “I’m thrilled to have been asked by Duran Duran to make their music video — creating an iconic party for their 40th anniversary, bringing celebrities together from past and present.”

On October 21, Duran Duran and Jackson will appear in a livestream event that includes a live Q&A, followed by the global premiere of Double Take, a half-hour documentary that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Anniversary” video. You can buy tickets via Dreamstage now.

“Anniversary” is from Duran Duran’s latest studio album, Future Past, which will be released this Friday, October 22.

