Watch Dua Lipa fend off hordes of bad boyfriends in new “Training Season” video

Warner Records

Dua Lipa‘s new single “Training Season” is inspired by bad boyfriends, and that idea comes to life in her new video for the track.

The clip starts with multiple men leaving messages on Dua’s voicemail, apologizing and asking for a second chance. Then we see Dua drinking tea alone in a cafe, while men gather outside and gawk at her through the window, and men inside the cafe stare at her relentlessly.

As the room begins to spin, the men make a circle around her and start whirling faster and faster until they become a blur. The clip ends with a message that her mailbox is full.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to [my co-writers] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’” Dua says in a statement.

“And like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there,” she continues. “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people … men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.”

“I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered,” the singer states. “And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

“Training Season” is the second single released from her upcoming album, following “Houdini.”

