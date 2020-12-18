Watch "Dreams" viral skateboarder Nathan Apodaca skate on air in new remix video

Courtesy David Guetta

Nathan Apodaca — the skateboarding, Ocean Spray-swigging dude who shot to fame after his TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” went viral — has replicated the scenario in a video for a new remix of “Dreams” by chart-topping DJ and producer David Guetta.

The “Dreams” remix features vocals, not by Stevie Nicks, but by Lanie Gardner, a singer who David discovered on YouTube. She did a cover of “Dreams” that’s received over eight million views since October.

In the video, Apodaca cruises down a deserted highway in the desert on his skateboard, lip-syncing to the song and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Apple juice. He passes a guy on the side of the road, who runs after him to take a selfie with him.

He then passes a woman on the side of the road with a broken-down car, and then a group of young people who are sitting on a bunch of broken furniture. A couple of the kids jump on their skateboards, grab their dog and start following him. Soon, he has a whole crowd of people following him on skateboards.

Next we see Apodaca, who’s now wearing a big fake beard, skating along, except he’s cruising on air: There isn’t a skateboard there any more. He rises up into the air, and then skates off a stretch of land onto the water — and just keeps on going.

The success of Apodaca’s TikTok resulted in Fleetwood Mac’s original version of “Dreams” re-entering the top 20 on the Billboard chart and its parent album, Rumours, returning to the top 10 for the first time in 42 years.

