Watch Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre get lost in each other’s eyes in new video

Get ready to swoon, ’90s kids: Debbie Gibson and New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre just dropped the official video for their duet version of Debbie’s 1989 number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes.”

The video features the two former teen idols in the studio singing the romantic ballad, for which Debbie still holds the record as the youngest person to write, perform and produce a number-one hit. At the end, it cuts to Debbie and Joey onstage performing the song.

The “Lost in Your Eyes” duet is included on Debbie’s upcoming album The Body Remembers, which is her first collection of original material in 20 years.

As previously reported, Debbie and Joey will team for a limited engagement at The Sands Showroom in the Venetian Resort Las Vegas this August and September.

