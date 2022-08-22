Watch Coldplay cover “Running Up That Hill” with Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge character

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” has run all the way to Wembley Stadium, courtesy of Coldplay.

Chris Martin and company put their spin on the 1985 single during their show at the famed London venue on Saturday. Not only that, they were joined by English actor Steve Coogan, who performed as his Alan Partridge character.

You can watch footage of the cover via Coldplay’s Twitter.

“Running Up That Hill,” of course, has become a resurgent hit over the past few months thanks to its placement in the new season of Stranger Things. The track has reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, a career-first for Bush.

Along with the “Running Up That Hill” cover, Coldplay and Coogan-as-Partridge covered ABBA‘s “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” according to Setlist.fm.

Coldplay’s show Saturday marked the penultimate date of their six-show residency at Wembley Stadium, the last of which took place Sunday.

In related news, Coldplay has announced a new batch of U.K. and European tour dates, set to take place in May, June and July 2023. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Coldplay.com.

Coldplay will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2021’s Music of the Spheres. The group toured the U.S. earlier this year.

