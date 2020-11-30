Watch Cher serenade Kavaan the elephant with "Cinderella" song

Cher‘s upcoming Smithsonian Channel documentary about a very special elephant has reached its happy ending — at a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

As previously reported, cameras are capturing Cher’s journey to help relocate Kaavan, the “world’s loneliest elephant,” from a zoo in Pakistan to the Cambodian Wildlife Sanctuary. Cher and her charitable foundation Free the Wild have spent years advocating for Kavaan’s relocation.

At the Pakistan zoo, Kavaan has suffered from physical and psychological problems because of his life of isolation. At the sanctuary, he’ll be able to roam freely with other elephants, in a much healthier environment.

Kavaan has now arrived in Cambodia but prior to his journey, cameras captured Cher feeding Kavaan and also serenading him. Her song of choice? “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” from Disney’s Cinderella. He appears to react to her singing by dancing a little bit — though he was probably hoping for something from Dumbo.

As previously reported, in 2021 Smithsonian Channel will air Kavaan’s journey with Cher as a documentary, tentatively titled Cher’s Elephant Airlift.

Kaavan touched down and took his first steps on Cambodian soil after a 23-hour journey from Islamabad, at 23:45pm on Monday 30 November 2020. Remember this day, for you helped us make it! Bless you all ❤️🐘

FTW#ftw #freethewild #freekaavan #cambodia #happiness #freedom pic.twitter.com/kxzB8svecL — Free The Wild (@ftwglobal) November 30, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.