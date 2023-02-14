Watch Céline Dion, Nick Jonas in trailer for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new film ‘Love Again’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems’ ‘LOVE AGAIN’/Courtesy Sony Pictures/Â©2022 CTMG, Inc

Céline Dion is Sam Heughan‘s romance adviser in the new trailer for Love Again, the long-awaited film in which the superstar makes her acting debut.

The Outlander star plays Rob, a journalist who’s writing a profile of Céline and ends up asking her advice about his unusual situation. It seems Rob’s new phone has the same number as the fiancé of Mira, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her fiancé has passed away, but Mira keeps texting passionate and loving messages to his number to help with her grief.

Of course, Rob falls in love with Mira after reading her texts and enlists Céline’s help in figuring out how he can meet her. At one point in the trailer, Céline calls Mira, who doesn’t believe it’s her. To prove it, Céline bursts into a version of her song “That’s the Way It Is,” singing, “Love comes to those who believe it/ and this is really me!”

The movie will also feature new music from Céline, who tells People, “I had a lot of fun doing this movie … I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it and like the new songs too.”

In the trailer, we also get to see Priyanka’s real-life husband, Nick Jonas, playing a guy she goes on a date with in an attempt to “put herself out there.” He turns out to be what looks like the world’s worst kisser.

The movie is in theaters May 12.

