Watch Bryan Cranston Become Walter White in Under :60 Seconds [VIDEO]

Didn’t want to save this for Throwback Thursday. Besides, with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie already out and streamed millions of times on Netflix I think this is super timely again.

I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute. Thanks to:

Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup Fx

Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap

Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist@netflix #elcamino pic.twitter.com/nMfKqXVfR2 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 21, 2019

Back in the day for the TV show he legit shaved his head and grew the mustache. To be honest… the makeup work, while great, is still a little obvious in the movie. But can you blame the guy? He’s got a full head of hair. I wouldn’t shave it for a 5 minute cameo either.

I used to wear baseball caps all the time, mostly because I was lazy. Then I realized when I turned 40 that I was hiding the fact I had a full head of luscious hair. Why dummy? No I “pomade”… but I don’t know how to pronounce it so when I ask my wife to pick it up at the grocery store it’s: “Hey honey, grab me some hair gunk.”