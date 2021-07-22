Watch Alanis Morissette voice a hermit crab in new trailer for ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

Dreamworks Animation

The animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild returns for a fourth season on Peacock and Hulu, and this time, Alanis Morissette is along for the ride.

In the new season, Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo are joined by Alanis as the voice of Starlene, a talented hermit crab who has stage fright. The series follows the main characters of the 2006 movie Madagascar as kids, living in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo in New York City.

The action-packed trailer seems to suggest that the animals escape from the zoo and start running around New York City, though it’s unclear why. Starlene shows up briefly, as she asks the gang, “Are you always this happy?”

The new season starts August 6 and runs for six episodes.

