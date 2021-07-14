Watch ’90s hitmakers All-4-One turn their smash “I Swear” into an ad for Xbox

David Abbott

It seems like everything ’90s is back — so why not All-4-One? The chart-topping vocal group is back with a remake of their number-one 1994 hit “I Swear,” which is now promoting Xbox.

Retitled “It’s All There,” the song now promotes Xbox All Access, which features a new Xbox console and 24 months’ worth of Game Pass Ultimate, “all for one” monthly price. In the two-minute long viral ad, the group passionately sings the song while an oblivious female gamer is completely absorbed in the entertainment she’s getting from her new Xbox All Access.

“It’s all there/next-gen console, games, friends, for one price,” the foursome croons. “Series X or an S/Game Pass Ultimate/All in one place/I can’t believe it/it’s all there!”

The original “I Swear,” a remake of a number-one country hit by John Michael Montgomery, topped the pop charts for 11 weeks. All-4-One’s other hits include “I Can Love You Like That,” “So Much In Love” and “Someday,” from Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

This summer, All-4-One will be part of the I Love the ’90s Tour, which kicks off August 12 in South Bend, IN. Other acts on the bill include Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-A-Lot, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Naughty by Nature, Coolio, Young MC, Tone Loc and more. Tickets are on sale now at ilovethe90stour.com.

