Washington To Be The First State To Allow…Human Composting.

Washington is on the verge of becoming the first state to allow the environmentally friendly practice of “human composting” — which turns dead bodies into soil within weeks.

The state legislature passed a bill that would legalize the burial alternative, also known as “natural organic reduction,” and Governor Jay Inslee will decide its fate.

A spokeswoman for Inslee said that while the governor is still reviewing the bill, the idea “seems like a thoughtful effort to soften our footprint” on the Earth.

The process is believed to transform a person’s remains into two wheelbarrows full of soil in just four to seven weeks.