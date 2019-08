Washington State And National Parks Are FREE This Sunday.

Enjoy some incredible scenery and have some fun on Sunday!

Washington State AND National Parks will be FREE this Sunday (August 25th) and the forecast is looking pretty sweet too…Sunshine and temps in the low to mid 70’s.

No need to bring that Discover Pass or National Park Pass, just roll right through the service window and enjoy Washington’s great outdoors!

Check out the full details and some favorite parks HERE.