We officially suck at driving around here!

Nope, it’s not your imagination, there are a LOT of bad drivers out there. Especially when the precipitation starts to fall.

SURE…we could blame it on the California transplants, that seems to be the popular thing to do but let’s REALLY look at things and look at ourselves and see what and where the issues are and how we ALL can improve behind the wheel.

Find out why and where exactly HERE.