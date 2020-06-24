A recent study placed Seattle higher than the notorious Area 51 in Nevada with our own ‘area’ to possibly spot a UFO. Check out the story (HERE). Now I read the story as ‘reported sightings’.

BEST PLACE TO SEE A UFO ( HERE )

( ) History of the Most UFO Sightings ( HERE )

( ) 140 of UFO Sightings and Photo Gallery ( HERE )

( ) Best Alien Movies Ever (HERE)

And check out this video (Seattle Washington Massive UFO Sightings!)

And then there are the crop circles…

And, BURIEN does do an annual UFO Festival called BUFO: (Cancelled this year but see below)

‘Our event features guest speakers, authors, live entertainment, a costume contest, a dog costume contest, a pop-up museum, chances to tell your UFO story to the Highline Historical Society, get a custom alien drawing, face painting, UFO bouncy house, food trucks, UFO’s and more…'(HERE)

Here are the most often reported types of UFOs:

Type 1 object – characteristics: Description – moving light or lights Time of day – always at night, usually before midnight Duration – from under a minute to 20 minutes, rarely over an hour Colors – usually white, red, pink, orange, or yellow, but other colors possible Angular size – from “star” up to “full moon” Usual tactics – erratic flight, slow flight, wobbling Possible tactics – rotation, hovering, pendulum motion, high speed, ejected objects Sounds – none (except those falsely attributed to UFO) Odors – usually none, rarely an odor of perfume Disappearance – speeds away, sudden climb, dives to ground, or turns off lights



So there you go, do you believe in life in outer space?