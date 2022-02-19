Washington Makes Top 10 Most Educated States

monkeybusinessimages|BigStock

Schools have taken a big hit during the pandemic, with continual disruptions to in-person learning in elementary and secondary schools and colleges across the nation.

Still, as WalletHub notes, “amid these struggles, some states are able to provide safe, quality education more than others.”

To find out which ones, the site analyzed 18 metrics in two main categories: educational attainment, which looked at the share of adults ages 25 and older who’ve graduated from high school, attended some college, or earned a university or professional degree; and quality of education (ie, the quality of local schools and colleges, high school graduation rates, and racial and gender gaps in educational attainment).

Massachusetts comes out on top of WalletHub’s list, while West Virginia is at the bottom. See where other states ranked:

Most Educated

Massachusetts (No. 1 in “Educational Attainment” category) Maryland (No. 1 in “Quality of Education” category) Connecticut Colorado Vermont New Jersey Virginia New Hampshire Minnesota Washington

Least Educated

Tennessee New Mexico Nevada Oklahoma Kentucky Alabama Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi West Virginia (last in “Educational Attainment” category

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069