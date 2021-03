morganlstudios|BigStock

Believe it or not, some states LOVE peeps. But not Washington, no, no, no.

Just plain ole’ boiled eggs, that is our favorite Easter treat.

However, we are not alone, 13 other states LOVE boiled eggs.

Jelly beans tend to gravitate east,

while 6 states scattered from west to east love PEEPS.

If you are curious, click here to see what state likes what.

A dozen states prefer chocolate eggs.

Map: HERE

