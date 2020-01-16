Washington Drivers Say: Skilled At Driving In Snow

Survey says: as 94% of Washington drivers believe they either handled icy and snow conditions as well as most drivers or drove better.

The survey also asked other questions, such as when where is snow, how do people prefer to get to work.

The overwhelming answer for Washington and Oregon was “drive yourself.”

“Take the bus” was a distant second.In Seattle alone, 24% of respondents felt “very pressured”

to commute into work. Thirty-four percent felt no pressure at all.

Washington drivers tooted their own horns recently in a that measured how skillful drivers

believed they were during the Pacific Northwest’s wintry weather.

The poll came from PEMCO Insurance and surveyed Pacific Northwesterners on their driving skills,

even breaking it down between states and genders.

Full Story: Here

Along with pictures of cars sliding all over the road.

