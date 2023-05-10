Dzmitry Dzemidovich|BigStock

Help support AFSP to prevent suicide locally.

Suicide is a leading cause of death – and it is preventable. With your support, AFSP will be one step closer to achieving our bold goal of reducing the suicide rate 20% by 2025. Funds raised from The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention events allow us to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Please join the Washington Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at Party for Prevention 2023 for a night of delicious food and drinks, a silent auction filled with AMAZING donated items and experiences, live music, and more. Funds raised will go directly to the AFSP’s mission of suicide prevention and equitable mental health resources for our community.

