Washington Best State

SNEHITPHOTO|BigStock

For the second year in a row Washington has been ranked the best state in the Nation.

According to

“Washington’s low-carbon energy system and robust secondary education system continue

to rank among the nation’s best, as does the state’s economy,

the fastest growing in the nation,” the web-based news magazine reports.

It’s the first time since the rankings began that the same state has been named

No. 1 for two consecutive years.

Gov. Jay Inslee proudly highlighted the ranking in a tweet, saying, “It takes all 7.6 million

of us to make Washington the special and dynamic place it truly is.”

“With its progressive politics, flat taxes and industry-oriented university system,

Washington has solidified its place as a tech-sector powerhouse,” U.S. News reports.

“Amazon recently surpassed Boeing Co. as the state’s largest private employer,

by number of employees. Google and Facebook employ thousands of workers in the Seattle area,

an expansion state leaders hope to see continue.”

