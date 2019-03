What the Kale?? (A List Of The Dirtiest AND Cleanest Fruits And Veggies)

Surprisingly, Kale has been added to the list of dirtiest, most pesticide contaminated vegetables. Check out the rest of the dirty dozen and clean fifteen now.

Rule of thumb for me, if you eat the skin of the fruit/vegetable…wash it. If you have to peel it, you’re good (for the most part).

Just to be sure though…check out the list of the dirtiest dozen fruits/veggies HERE.

And the clean fifteen HERE.