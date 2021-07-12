Was that really Adele shopping at an outlet mall in San Bernardino?

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Considering her net worth is something like $190 million, you wouldn’t think Adele would have to shop at an outlet mall, but apparently she likes a bargain just as much as everyone else.

Page Six reports that it’s been told Adele was seen shopping at the Prada store at an outlet mall near San Bernardino, CA called Cabazon Outlets, and that she was with British rapper Skepta, with whom she’s been linked romantically. A spy told Page Six that they clocked Skepta because he was British and reportedly had the same tattoos that Skepta has.

“She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him,” the spy says of Adele and Skepta. “She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in.”

“It was cute that she was just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked,” the spy added. “He must have shopped for 45 minutes.” Adele also played with another customer’s puppy, notes the spy.

Page Six speculates that the two were at the outlet because it’s near celebrity hangout Palm Springs, and it was around the time of the Fourth of July holiday.

In other Adele news, she’s posted a photo of herself rocking an England soccer jersey, praising her home country’s team even though they lost to Italy in the Euro championship. Noting that the final match took place at London’s Wembley stadium, she wrote, “You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.”

