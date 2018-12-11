Credit: pdb1 | BigStockPhoto.com

WARNING: Don’t Eat Raw Cookie Dough…Even Though It’s REALLY Yummy!

BAH-HUMBUG! I used to practically make meals out of this stuff when I was a kid.  So many Christmas cookies, so much temptation!

But will we listen? PROBABLY not…at least I won’t. EVERY year or every time my wife makes cookies or bakes a cake, I’ll always take at least a couple of licks of batter because I have zero self control when it comes to that.

The CDC warns that the two main culprits are the two main ingredients…raw flour and raw eggs. Raw flour can carry E-Coli and raw eggs have been known to carry salmonella which can both be killed by cooking/baking.

So if the urge hits, keep this in mind (just like I do EVERY time but still end up doing it) that you DO carry a risk of getting sick if you take that extra lick of raw cookie dough.

 

Full story HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
