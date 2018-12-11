WARNING: Don’t Eat Raw Cookie Dough…Even Though It’s REALLY Yummy!

BAH-HUMBUG! I used to practically make meals out of this stuff when I was a kid. So many Christmas cookies, so much temptation!

But will we listen? PROBABLY not…at least I won’t. EVERY year or every time my wife makes cookies or bakes a cake, I’ll always take at least a couple of licks of batter because I have zero self control when it comes to that.

The CDC warns that the two main culprits are the two main ingredients…raw flour and raw eggs. Raw flour can carry E-Coli and raw eggs have been known to carry salmonella which can both be killed by cooking/baking.

So if the urge hits, keep this in mind (just like I do EVERY time but still end up doing it) that you DO carry a risk of getting sick if you take that extra lick of raw cookie dough.

