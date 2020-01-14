Warm Your Heart on a Cold Day

The look on this little guys face. 6 years old and he’d just straight up spanked cancer. This is his triumphant return to school.

This will get your week started the right way! John Oliver (6 years old) crushed cancer and returned to school to a standing ovation! 😢 pic.twitter.com/WkzLSfH510 — Drew Maddux (@DrewMaddux) January 12, 2020

Hospitals like St Jude and Shriners have researched-treated childhood leukemia and have gotten survival rates up to about 90%. Pretty amazing. But even more amazing is the resilient attitude from this tough little guy.

What an awesome story!