Warm Your Heart on a Cold Day

January 14, 2020

The look on this little guys face.  6 years old and he’d just straight up spanked cancer.  This is his triumphant return to school.

 

Hospitals like St Jude and Shriners have researched-treated childhood leukemia and have gotten survival rates up to about 90%. Pretty amazing.  But even more amazing is the resilient attitude from this tough little guy.

What an awesome story!

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
