Do you know a Super Kid? A Super Kid who loves to invent, create, craft, donate or volunteer?

Every month, Shellie Hart will be giving Kudos to a Super Kid as they share their inspirational stories and describe how they create a better community for all of us.

Help us celebrate Super Kids by nominating them to collect Kudos from Shellie Hart at WARM 106.9! Plus, this Super Kid wins a prize for being so awesome!