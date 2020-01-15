WARM 106.9 Would Love Your Help!

January 15, 2020

Ever wonder who decides what plays on the radio or how radio stations make decisions?

At WARM 106.9, YOU DECIDE!

WARM 106.9 is always receptive to your texts, emails, calls and social media posts. We want to improve your experience and we need your help for 15-20 minutes!

Questions involve media habits regarding radio, social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web. We want to give you great content on the platforms and devices you use most often.

Responses are completely confidential and we never share your personal information with anyone.

When you’re ready to take the survey, just click the link below! Yes, you can stop and save if you need to take a break!

Love,

Shellie Hart
9:00a – 2:00p

