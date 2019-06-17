Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

WANTED: People Willing To Let Dead Whales Decompose In Their Yard!

June 17, 2019

Hope you have a pretty big yard…and a strong stomach!

With a record number of dead gray whales washing ashore around Puget Sound this year, wildlife officials are running out of places for the whales to decompose.

A couple in Port Hadlock now has a whale cemetery in their backyard.

Sinking the whale in the water requires a permit from the EPA and the process is costly, according to NOAA, requiring towing and concrete blocks. So, NOAA is looking for private landowners with beachfront property willing to let the whales decompose in their backyards.

 

Full story HERE.

