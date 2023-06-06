Want to look like Hailey Bieber? Raid Justin Bieber’s closet

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Apparently, the key to looking as effortlessly fashionable as Hailey Bieber is to have access to Justin Bieber‘s closet.

On Tuesday, the Rhode beauty mogul posted a photo of herself rocking a stylish outfit, with the caption, “outfit from husband’s closet.” She wore an oversized beige jacket, cotton shorts and a blue, white and pink striped shirt, paired with black-and-white sneakers and white ankle socks.

And it looks like she doesn’t plan on giving one of those pieces back to Justin, either: In the next image, she’s wearing the blue, white and pink shirt, with the caption, “This shirt will not be leaving my body.”

Meanwhile, Justin was seen with Hailey in LA a few days ago, wearing his usual baseball cap, baggie hoodie and pants.

