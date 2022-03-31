Want to buy Katy Perry’s mansion? It’ll cost you $20 millon

ABC/Gavin Bond

If you have about $20 million to burn and love Katy Perry, listen up — she’s moving out of Los Angeles and just listed her sprawling mansion.

People confirms that the “Roar” hitmaker is moving to the LA suburb of Montecito after living in her swanky 5,427-square-foot home for the past five years. The price tag? $19,475,000!

The mansion offers over an acre of land and lots of parking. In addition, it comes with on-site security and a private gym, and is located near plenty of private hiking paths and trails. But, for those wondering about the home’s more luxurious perks, Katy’s old digs offers canyon views, and features a cold plunge pool, an infinity pool, a sauna, a library complete with a fireplace, five bedrooms and six bathrooms — one of which comes with a marble-clad bath.

In addition, the home is close to fellow A-listers Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie and their famous spouses.

Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, dropped $14.2 million for their new abode in Montecito, and the outlet reports that they envision raising their daughter, Daisy, in the seaside community.

“They agree that raising their little girl in Montecito will be amazing,” an insider told the outlet. “They were looking for a house for a while before they put in an offer. They are very excited about their new house. It comes with a lot of history and a gorgeous ocean view.”

In addition, the place offers way more acreage than their old place — nine to be exact — as well as 12 bathrooms and six bedrooms.

Katy will also live closer to ﻿Oprah﻿ Winfrey, ﻿Ariana Grande﻿, ﻿Ellen DeGeneres﻿, and Meghan Markle﻿ and ﻿Prince Harry﻿, who all reside in the Montecito area.

