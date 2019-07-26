Want to Add Some Country to Your Christmas?

We talked about upcoming Christmas concert tours on the podcast this week, and another one has been added to the list! If you are a fan of the Oak Ridge Boys then you are definitely going to want to grab their new Christmas album, Down Home Christmas when it comes out on October 25th and then pick up tickets to their holiday concert tour that kicks off in Branson, Missouri on November 13th. Much like Mannheim Steamroller, this is the 30th year that the Oak Ridge Boys will be heading out for a tour during the holidays and they are hitting a bunch of cities in the midwest and on the east coast.

The Oakridge Boys Down Home Christmas Tour Dates:

30th November 13-14 – Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre

November 15 – Sioux Falls, Iowa @ Orpheum Theatre

November 16 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel

November 17 – Aberdeen, S.D. @ Aberdeen Civic Arena

November 18 – Jefferson, Iowa @ Wild Rose Casino and Resort

November 19 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

November 20-21 – Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre

November 22 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 23 – Portsmouth, Ohio @ The Verne Riffe Center for the Arts

November 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino

November 30 – Independence, Kan. @ Memorial Hall

December 1 – Manhattan, Kan. @ McCain Auditorium

December 4 – Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Events Center

December 5 – North Tonawanda, N.Y. @ Riviera Theatre

December 6 – Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

December 7 – Ocean City, Md. @ Roland E. Powell Convention Center

December 11 – Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theater

December 14 – Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

December 15 – Renfro, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

December 18 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Center Presentation

December 19 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

December 20 – Mahnomen, Minn. @Shooting Star Casino Hotel

December 21 – Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

December 22 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre