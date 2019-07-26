Want to Add Some Country to Your Christmas?

We talked about upcoming Christmas concert tours on the podcast this week, and another one has been added to the list! If you are a fan of the Oak Ridge Boys then you are definitely going to want to grab their new Christmas album, Down Home Christmas when it comes out on October 25th and then pick up tickets to their holiday concert tour that kicks off in Branson, Missouri on November 13th. Much like Mannheim Steamroller, this is the 30th year that the Oak Ridge Boys will be heading out for a tour during the holidays and they are hitting a bunch of cities in the midwest and on the east coast.
The Oakridge Boys Down Home Christmas Tour Dates:
30th November 13-14 – Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre
November 15 – Sioux Falls, Iowa @ Orpheum Theatre
November 16 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel
November 17 – Aberdeen, S.D. @ Aberdeen Civic Arena
November 18 – Jefferson, Iowa @ Wild Rose Casino and Resort
November 19 – Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
November 20-21 – Branson, Mo. @ The Mansion Theatre
November 22 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
November 23 – Portsmouth, Ohio @ The Verne Riffe Center for the Arts
November 24 – St. Louis, Mo. @ River City Casino
November 30 – Independence, Kan. @ Memorial Hall
December 1 – Manhattan, Kan. @ McCain Auditorium
December 4 – Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Events Center
December 5 – North Tonawanda, N.Y. @ Riviera Theatre
December 6 – Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre
December 7 – Ocean City, Md. @ Roland E. Powell Convention Center
December 11 – Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theater
December 14 – Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center
December 15 – Renfro, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
December 18 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Center Presentation
December 19 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
December 20 – Mahnomen, Minn. @Shooting Star Casino Hotel
December 21 – Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre
December 22 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre