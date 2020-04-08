Wanna get tanked with your cat while in quarantine? You’re in luck!

April 8, 2020

fotostok_pdv/iStock(NEW YORK) — Apparently, National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week is coming up.  For those wanting to pop bottles with your felines, Pet Wine Shop has got you covered.

Through April 10, the online store that sells non-alcoholic wine for cats (and dogs!) has a pretty cool deal going on right now called #QuarantineAndChillWithYourCat.  Meaning, you can nab free bottles of wine for your fur baby.

Not only that, you can sink your claws into some extra swag for your kitty, such as catnip bubbles and dental sticks.

“Stay home and drink wine with your Cat or Dog.  Shop FREE items daily and get FREE shipping on all orders $10 and up,” the website advertises. “We know convenience is key and you’re going through a difficult time, so let us bring joy to your doorstep.”

Also, for those wanting to know if their precious pooch can get some dranks, no worries.  All dog wine is currently on sale and features adorable vintages such as Chardognay and Zinfantail.  

So, now you know what to do if you’re stuck at home and want to throw a refined wine tasting paw-ty for you and your closest furry companions.  Cheers!

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

