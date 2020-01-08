Wanna Be A Hotdogger?

Oscar Mayer is searching for

There are some requirements, Interested candidates should be fluent in hot dog puns and relish the opportunity

to “meat” and greet folks from coast to coast.

This one-year, paid position means you’ll be driving the iconic Wienermobile as a spokesperson,

representing the brand in radio and TV appearances, interviews, retail grocery events and so much more.

