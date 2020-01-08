Credit: Dan Schreiber | BigStockPhoto.com

Wanna Be A Hotdogger?

January 8, 2020

Oscar Mayer is searching for 12 people to join the 2020 class of Hotdoggers!

There are some requirements, Interested candidates should be fluent in hot dog puns and relish the opportunity

to “meat” and greet folks from coast to coast.

This one-year, paid position means you’ll be driving the iconic Wienermobile as a spokesperson,

representing the brand in radio and TV appearances, interviews, retail grocery events and so much more.

Full Story: HERE

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
