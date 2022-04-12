Walmart Employee Goes Viral

Caucasian woman uses a self-checkout counter. Self-purchase of groceries in the supermarket without a seller

A Woodstock Walmart employee now going viral for her hilarious and clever way of telling people the store is closing up.

Keli Kirby has been with the company for five years now and that video now has over 1.3 million views alone.

Kirby said she loves to have a little fun while she works and loves to sing.

”COVID-19 happened and Walmart ended up closing down at 11 p.m. and people are used to 24 hours, so I just started doing these announcements to encourage people to come on up and check out. I love making people happy and making them smile,” said Kirby.

