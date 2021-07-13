WALK THE MOON dropping three new songs from upcoming album ‘Heights’ this week

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Shut up and get ready to dance to new WALK THE MOON this week.

The group is planning to release not one, not two, but three fresh tracks on Wednesday, July 14. One of the singles, titled “Can You Handle My Love??”, will be accompanied by a video, which premieres Wednesday at noon ET.

The new tunes are the first preview of WALK THE MOON’s upcoming album, titled Heights.

Heights, the fifth WALK THE MOON album, will be the follow-up to 2017’s What If Nothing, which spawned the single “One Foot.”

If you’re looking to hear the new stuff live and in-person, you’re in luck: WALK THE MOON has also announced a headlining tour, set to kick off September 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WALKTHEMOON.com.

