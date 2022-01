It’s our last episode of the year – we better make it a good one! Can you guess the dominant feeling people felt in 2021? Laurie will tell you what it was. Speaking of feelings, we feel for you if your birthday lies on Christmas. Also, there’s nothing like small town help in times of tragedy. Claire gives an award-winning review of the popular Van Gogh immersive exhibit. And Anna conducts an award-winning interview with Claire’s dog Sadie — or not.

PODCAST: HERE