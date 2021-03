sapsan777|BigStock

Mar 14, 2021 – Daylight Saving Time Starts.

NEXT SUNDAY!!! March 14, spring ahead.

Sunday, March 14, 2021, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned forward 1 hour to

Sunday, March 14, 2021, 3:00:00 am local daylight time instead.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 14, 2021 than the day before.

There will be more light in the evening.

Also called Spring Forward, Summer Time, and Daylight Savings Time.

