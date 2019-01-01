isolated Christmas Tree decoration on white background

Wait Don’t Get Rid of That Ceramic Christmas Tree

The ceramic Christmas tree that gets put away for 11 months and sits on your shelf or table only in December may be worth a lot of money.

If you can believe it they have been selling for a lot more than what you paid for them. In fact, on sites like eBay, some trees have sold for $500 or more, Today reported.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
