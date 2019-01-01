Wait Don’t Get Rid of That Ceramic Christmas Tree

The ceramic Christmas tree that gets put away for 11 months and sits on your shelf or table only in December may be worth a lot of money.
If you can believe it they have been selling for a lot more than what you paid for them. In fact, on sites like eBay, some trees have sold for $500 or more, Today reported.
