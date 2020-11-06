Wait…Adopting 5 Kids all at Once?

While it’s true that none of us gets to choose our relatives when we’re born.

we can have a say in who we choose to call family.

That’s just what foster dad Robert Carter did when he decided

to adopt an entire brood of five siblings.

29-year-old Carter, who’d spent years in the Ohio foster care system himself,

knew only too well what it was like to lose touch with loved ones.

Prior to the adoption, Carter was already fostering the three brothers.

When he arranged for the girls and their foster moms to meet up so

the children wouldn’t lose touch with one another and realized how

distressed they all were at the end of the visit,

he knew there was only one course of action.

The responsibility was a lot for the single dad to take on by himself,

but Carter was determined to keep these kids together. It’s not always easy.

