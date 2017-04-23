WA STATE FERRIES ARE PART OF THE HIGHWAY?

So if there is bad behavior on a ferry the Washington State Patrol is called….a lot.Washington State Ferries says in 2016 ferry crews had to call the Washington State Patrol for help more than 2,000 times. That’s up from just under 1,000 calls in 2015.
About Laurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
