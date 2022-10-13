You are invited: Vote with Pride Ballot Party

When & Where: Wednesday, October 26, 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Capitol Hill Library, 425 Harvard Ave E., Seattle, WA 98102

When & Where: Wednesday, November 2, 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Northgate Library, 10548 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Description: Seattle Pride is hosting a Vote with Pride Ballot Party at the Seattle Public Library to provide a space for LGBTQIA+ community members to get together and vote in the November 8th general election. The free event will provide opportunities to discuss issues and candidates on the ballot, write letters and postcards to local, state, and national elected officials about issues impacting the LGBTQIA+ community, create art together, and fill out ballots in community.

Free food and drink will be provided. All attendees will be entered into a random Grand Prize drawing to win tickets to see Johnathan Van Ness on Friday, December 9 th at his Seattle showing of Imaginary Living Room Olympian tour, and a pair of round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets.

Note : This event is not sponsored by the Seattle Public Library.

Cost: Free