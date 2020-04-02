Credit: BigStockPhoto

Volunteer Opportunities

April 2, 2020

Looking for ways to help out during Washington’s coronavirus outbreak?

There’s now a crowd-sourced list of volunteer opportunities that you can find here,

including food banks, remote mentoring for children in need of support,

becoming a phone buddy with a senior neighbor, and more.

List of opportunities: HERE

These are my favorites:

You:

Write letters to seniors in nursing homes. Volunteer location? Your couch.

Gift cards for those experienceing homelessness.

Making sack lunches for the homeless.

And this:

You: Monitor requests for help in Facebook’s COVID portal. What’s needed? Computer

Volunteer location? Your couch Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/rtywbh9

Full list: HERE

