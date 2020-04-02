Volunteer Opportunities

Looking for ways to help out during Washington’s coronavirus outbreak?
including food banks, remote mentoring for children in need of support,
becoming a phone buddy with a senior neighbor, and more.
These are my favorites:
Write letters to seniors in nursing homes. Volunteer location? Your couch.
Gift cards for those experienceing homelessness.
Making sack lunches for the homeless.
You: Monitor requests for help in Facebook’s COVID portal. What’s needed? Computer
Volunteer location? Your couch Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/rtywbh9
Full list: HERE