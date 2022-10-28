Visit King Charles

Cristina_Ionescu|BigStock

King Charles, the newly crowned British monarch, wants you to come to stay at his place for your next vacation…

— but we’re not talking about Buckingham Palace.

As it turns out, the King is a major fan of Transylvania (yes, the birthplace of Count Dracula), purchased a home in the Romanian region, and has turned it into a guest house for visitors to enjoy, according to Reuters.

The royal purchased and restored an 18th-century Saxon cottage in the Transylvanian village of Viscri after first visiting the region in 1998 and reportedly falling head over heels for the area’s beauty. The home, formally known as Zalán Guesthouse, is available for overnight stays, with proceeds going toward his local charitable foundation.

“The Prince of Wales hopes that his guesthouse will encourage more people to visit Transylvania and, in this way, promote sustainable development,” the guest home’s website explained. “Proceeds from the guesthouse go to The Prince of Wales Foundation in Romania, member of The Prince’s Charities.”

Guests at the property can expect both a remarkable and traditional stay, thanks to its antique furnishings and hand-woven woolen carpets. Guests can also make use of the home’s common areas, including its drawing room and dining room, where a dedicated staff will prepare family-style meals from locally sourced ingredients.

The property will even help guests explore the area via its daily activities (included for its all-inclusive guests). This includes local walks, al fresco dinners, and in the winter, horse-drawn sleigh rides complete with mulled wine.

