Viral Picture of REAL Fish With Human Lips and Teeth [PHOTO]

Usually any kind of animal that doesn’t have legs and can still move around (ie: snakes) creeps me out. Fish? Even though no legs have never bothered me though. Until now.

Awesome! People are surprised to see fish with human lips & teeth – TVT #coronavirus #COVID__19 https://t.co/Yj12inZAxz — The Viral Take (@theviraltake) July 12, 2020

The teeth… that’s the freaky part, right? I can get past the collagen injected lips but those choppers CREEP. ME. OUT. Clearly his dentist deserves a raise.

I mean I see humans with fish-like features all the time… but THIS? No, nopity, nope.

Aquaman might have some explaining to do!