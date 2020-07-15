Credit: BigStockPhoto

Viral Picture of REAL Fish With Human Lips and Teeth [PHOTO]

July 15, 2020

Usually any kind of animal that doesn’t have legs and can still move around (ie: snakes) creeps me out.  Fish?  Even though no legs have never bothered me though.  Until now.

 

The teeth… that’s the freaky part, right?  I can get past the collagen injected lips but those choppers CREEP. ME. OUT.  Clearly his dentist deserves a raise.

I mean I see humans with fish-like features all the time… but THIS?  No, nopity, nope.

Aquaman might have some explaining to do!

 

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
