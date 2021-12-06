Videos by Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd among YouTube’s top music videos of 2021

ABC/Randy Holmes

With less than a month to go before we ring in the new year, YouTube is looking back at the biggest music videos of 2021. Among the artists who videos racked up the most views are The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is YouTube’s second-most popular song in the U.S., racking up nearly 615 million views since its January 5 release. Close behind him is Lil Nas X, whose “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) came in third after amassing over 400 million times since March.

Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open” landed in seventh, while Olivia Rodrigo claimed the ninth spot on the countdown with “drivers license.”

YouTube also took a walk down memory lane to reflect on some of the biggest music moments of 2021, which include K-pop group BLACKPINK becoming the website’s most-subscribed artist. Other highlights include Selena Gomez‘s intimate “Artist Spotlight Stories” and BTS‘ viral “Permission to Dance” challenge.

YouTube also saluted Rick Astley, Shakira, 4 Non Blondes, Bon Jovi, Nelly and the many others who became first-time members of their prestigious Billion Views Club.

