Credit: BigStockPhoto

Video Gaming Addiction is Real

May 15, 2020

reSTART is credited as being the first internet and video game addiction treatment center in the United States.

With the stay home order recovering gamers are struggling.

Today, reSTART (in Redmond WA) specializes in addiction to smartphones,

internet video games and other screen distractions.

“Unlike drug addicts and alcoholics who can just never touch it again,

our guys have to get back on the internet eventually,” said reSTART co-founder Hilarie Cash.

“Sometimes adolescents become extremely depressed and start having suicidal thoughts,

or suicidal attempts or self-harm attempts,” said Cash.

Amid stay-at-home orders across the country,

screen time is hitting all-time highs and people are as connected to technology as ever.

Cash said the key is moderation.

“While it’s OK for parents to loosen up their limits on screen time,

the key is not letting that become the new normal,” she said.

“It’s just very easy at that point for somebody who’s skating really close to the edge of addiction

to skate right over the edge into it,” said Cash.

“Whether you’re an adult or a kid – and if you can’t maintain

moderation that’s a signal you’re in trouble.”

Full Story: HERE

reStart: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only