Vicky Durrand: Never to late to learn something new!

Vicky Durrand is the author of “Wave Woman–The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer”. That pioneer is Vicky’s mother, Betty Winstedt. It’s an amazing story–Betty was 40 when she decided to take up surfing in Hawaii, and go on to win championshsips. But this was the case with many things in her life, and she was a role model then and in reading her story we can capture a spirit and step out on a new adventure.

www.wavewomanbook.com