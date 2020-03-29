Vicky Durrand: Never to late to learn something new!

March 29, 2020

Vicky Durrand is the author of “Wave Woman–The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer”. That pioneer is Vicky’s mother, Betty Winstedt. It’s an amazing story–Betty was 40 when she decided to take up surfing in Hawaii, and go on to win championshsips. But this was the case with many things in her life, and she was a role model then and in reading her story we can capture a spirit and step out on a new adventure.

www.wavewomanbook.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only