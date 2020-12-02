Veterans FREE Online Career Fair Thursday

RobWilson|BigStock

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Seattle Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

Thursday, December 3rd from 11am to 3pm PST.

This free online event is open to all veterans,

transitioning service members and military spouses and dependents.

The United States Military strongly relies on diversity among its ranks

with 43% of personnel represented by minorities.

This widely diverse talent pool will one day transition from military to civilian

employment bringing unmatched talent to America’s employers.

One organization is paving the pathway to connect them now: RecruitMilitary.

RecruitMilitary was recently appointed by the U.S. Army to serve as the sole transition

resource for soldiers and their family members seeking civilian employment after military service.

Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity

and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”

