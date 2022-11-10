Veterans Day Observance Streaming Live

1photo|BigStock

The 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime, will take place on Friday, November 11 at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC). Beginning at 11 a.m., the observance will also be live-streamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/30359 .

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington will conduct a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by an observance program in ANC’s Memorial Amphitheater. A prelude by The United States Navy Band and Sea Chanters, will begin in the amphitheater at 10:30 a.m.

Vice President Kamala D. Harris will lay the wreath at the ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force–National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. Musical support for the wreath-laying ceremony will be provided by The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” Attendance at the wreath-laying ceremony will be limited to official participants only.

The public is encouraged to view the ceremonies live at: www.dvidshub.net/webcast/30359 .

