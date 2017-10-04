VegasStrong

In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, many lives have been horribly affected and need our help now more than ever.

Monetary donations are being accepted through a GoFundMe page set up by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair of Las Vegas. The collected funds will, “provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting”. The campaign has already raised close to $9 million.

For those wanting to donate blood in the Las Vegas area, there are reports that officials in Las Vegas are saying they have enough blood for immediate needs, due to overwhelming turnouts to donation centers around the Las Vegas area. If you live outside of the Las Vegas area, and would like to donate blood, you can still donate, this will help to free up the overall blood supply. Click here to find a blood center near you.

Those still looking to get in touch with missing loved ones in the Las Vegas area can call this number 866-535-5654. Additionally, a Facebook support page has been setup to provide a safety check and live updates about relief efforts in the area.

By Adam Crittenden