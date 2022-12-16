Vanessa Williams reflects on 30th anniversary of “Save the Best for Last”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

January marked the 30th anniversary of Vanessa Williams‘ hit “Save the Best for Last,” and the singer reveals she didn’t anticipate the song’s defining success.

“I had no idea that it would be #1 on the charts for five weeks in a row and have the sustainability that it had,” Williams told ABC Audio. She adds she knew the song was special when she heard its demo, adding, “I knew it was a beautiful melody that I couldn’t get out of my head, so that was a good sign.”

As for why single took off the way it did, she says, “I think the trick is that it’s a great song with lyrics that people can all identify with.” The song tells the story of a woman watching the object of her desire romantically pursuing others before realizing she’s the one he’s meant to be with.

“Many times, where it’s standing right there with somebody who’s not seeing them and saying, ‘All the life that you lived and here I am. You finally got it. You finally see me. You saved the best for last.’ So, I think that’s a universal sentiment that people can relate to,” Williams expressed.

The singer also saluted the melody, saying, “You sing along with it. You just always remember it and it gives you chills.”

“I was really lucky to be able to have the opportunity to bring the song to life,” added Williams.

Fans can hear her perform that beloved hit and more at her first Diamond Series in New York City’s club 54 Below, where she will include live renditions of Broadway classics, American Songbook standards and her own hits.

The shows run through December 18. Tickets are available now on the venue’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.